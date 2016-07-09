AMARILLO, TX (KFDA)- A group of millennials in partnership with Center City and the City of Amarillo kicked off the Amarillo Community Market Saturday morning.

The Market featured local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, food trucks, artists, and other creative items.

The Market hopes to include micro businesses, help to showcase local talent, and to provide fun, healthy activities that range from fitness and games to arts and crafts.

The Market is open every Saturday until October 1st. It is located on and around the grounds of the historic Bivins Building at the corner of 10th Ave. and Polk Street. The Market's hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

