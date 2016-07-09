40th Anniversary of Window on the Plains Museum

DUMAS,TX (KFDA)- July 4th marked the 40th anniversary of the Window on the Plains Museum. The milestone was celebrated on Saturday with a party at the museum.

The museum was started as a celebration of the nations B-Centennial on July 4, 1776. Moore County Historical Committee Collier Phillips and others who were interested in preserving the history of the county began the plans of the museum in January of 1976. The Museum officially opened at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 1976. Over 500 visitors were at the grand opening.

In its 40 years, the museum has recorded over 204,362 visitors from 1976 thru today. The visitors have come from all 50 states and 55 different countries. The museum's collection now includes 21,776 objects, 1,453 items in the archive room, 2,328 photographs, and 3,238 books in the library.

The first officers elected for the museum were Collier Phillips as President, Wayne Edwards as Vice President, and Kathy Shoulders as secretary and treasurer. Wayne Edwards would serve on the board until his death in 2015.

In March of 1976, a group of volunteers met and formed an organization named the Windmillers, they are still active today. The Windmillers helped at the museum anyway that they could. Joan Criswell was one of the first Windmillers, and she is still active with the museum today. The museum now has 53 active volunteers.

