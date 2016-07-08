Law enforcement, local leaders fighting national issues through involvement

The Core Group gives law enforcement personnel opportunities to contribute their discussions into their physical training. (Source: KFDA)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - City officials and the Potter County Sheriff's Office are combating area issues through a specialized group composed of local leaders.

Texas Peace Officers are required to complete 40 hours of training every two years to prepare for scenarios that could happen in real life incidents or crimes.

The largest concern recently addressed within the group is finding ways to bring officers closer to all communities, potentially avoiding incidents like the one that happened Thursday in Dallas.

Potter County Commissioner Alphonso Vaughn first proposed this Core Group earlier this year. Aside from law enforcement, the group also includes four churches and local residents who meet and pinpoint these national concerns.

"As a community, as a citizen, we have actually implemented stuff that they have suggested," said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas. "That's one of the things we have done here at the Sheriff's Office, and again it's all because of what we are seeing trend in the nation."

