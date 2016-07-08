Locals show support for LEOs during trying time

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The state is in mourning after a Dallas shooting leaves five police officers dead.

What started out as a peaceful protest last night turned into a nightmare for people around the country, especially here in the Texas panhandle.

And while the mood is somber, hope remains.

"The disbelief that this is happening and continuing to happen to our officers, to our nation, to our lives, to our families."

These are words that seem to mirror those of people all around the panhandle today.

Houston Gass knows better than anyone, the call to duty when you choose to be a police officer. And today, he along with many in the community stand behind the Dallas Police Department.

While The Amarillo Police Department did not want to comment on the situation in Dallas, their silence spoke a thousand words, as they were seen gathered for prayer.

"We need to just start praying, we need to start praying for our officers more because in today's day and age, the things that are going on and the amount of evil that is rearing its ugly head...it just goes to show that life no longer matters anymore to people," says Gass.

Gass says being an officer performing your job under scrutiny is a difficult task in itself and no officer should have to fear losing their life in these incidents.

"You have that situation that happened in Charlotte where that officer blatantly murdered that man. We're not for that. That's not what we're about."

Gass has experienced first-hand the support those in the panhandle and across Texas provide. And he is sure about one thing being key in getting through an incident like this...prayer.

"Keep fighting the good fight. Keep pushing towards the ultimate goal. And your service is never in vain."

