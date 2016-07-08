New economic position aids small businesses

City officials expect the new manager to fill the communication gap between developing smaller business and the city / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is searching for a new economic development manager.

Amarillo's Economic Development Corporation helps several large retail businesses develop in the city, but the new economic manager will focus on small business owners who are looking to start-up or move their business into the city.

"When someone approaches the city and they are interested in actually opening up a new business inside the city - and maybe they want to talk about any type of incentives that might be available to assist in that - there is really isn't anybody in the city right now to actually respond that very easily," Deputy City Manger Bob Cowell said.

City officials say this position came about when the city was working on its BluePrint for Amarillo project. During the process they noticed there was a gap between the city's communication and entrepreneurs.The city opted to create the position to ease the process of staring up a business and set up guidelines along with new policies.

Cowell says typically new business owners ask questions and develop a business with the city manager.

"This will allow [business owners] to have a point of contact that will assist them, but more importantly it will allow the council to have someone they can rely on to help evaluate those requests," Cowell said.

City officials expect the new manager to fill the communication gap between developing smaller business and the city. Officials are looking for a person with an extensive background and degree in economic development.

