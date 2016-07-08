Local Reactions to Dallas Shootings

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - The police shootings in Louisiana, Minnesota and Dallas have served as a wake up call to officials in the Panhandle.

Civil leaders and law enforcement are unified on their stance that loss of life is never the optimal solution.

Keith Grays, a local civil leader, says we need to stop separating ourselves and think of each other as human beings.

"We're starting to use things like black and blue in the context of lives matter, when the real issue is red blood," says Grays. "These are human beings that are being killed."

Police Chief Dale Davis says people sometimes forget the police are humans too and risk their lives on a daily basis.

"They (Dallas Police Officers) came to work yesterday to enforce the law, serve their community and keep people safe," says Davis. "Unfortunately there were several of them that didn't get to go home, but they knew the risk when they put that uniform and badge on: they might not come home."

The city has taken steps to unite law enforcement and minority groups. Improvements include Amarillo's African American Interim Police Chief and the new program CALL.

This Program allows minority leaders to voice their concerns to law enforcement officials. The next meeting is scheduled too.

