Pipeline construction begins in southwest Amarillo

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - Construction is now underway to bring more water to the southwest portion of Amarillo.

Over the next few weeks, workers will be installing pipes at seven different intersections in southwest Amarillo.

Farmers Avenue and Georgia Street

Farmers Avenue and Catalpa Street

Farmers Avenue and Western Street

Western Street south of Farmers Avenue

Arden Road and I-27

Bell Street and Arden Road

58th Avenue under the BNSF Railroad and Washington Street

This final leg of the Potter County well field project will bring an additional 20 million gallon supply of water to southwest Amarillo, making that water available to the entire city for the first time.

"As that area grows and more demand increases, it becomes more critical to have that in place," said Floyd Hartman, Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering for the City of Amarillo. "Plus just that additional supply for existing customers and those new ones.

Tunneling is now underway at the intersection of Farmers Avenue and Georgia Street.

Construction should have no affect on drivers in any of the areas listed above.

"It'll be minimal impact," said Hartman. "The project was designed to keep those activities off the edge of the right-of-ways. There will be construction signs up, but the lanes of traffic right now at those intersections are all planned to be open."

This tunneling phase should be complete by the end of summer.

Once the total project is finished, possibly by late summer 2017, it will complete the city's 50 year plan for water security.

"That's approximately how long the supply that we've added with the Potter County well field is expected to last at a minimum; it can go longer," said Hartman. "These are the actual pipelines from wells that supply water. So it's projected out for about 50 years when the next significant well field will have to be developed."

Tunneling will begin in two more places over the next two weeks - at 58th Avenue under the BNSF railroad, and at Arden Road and I-27.

