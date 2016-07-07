Back-to-school gift for 'Saving Justin'

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two physicians and a local business teamed up to surprise America's former largest teen.

Weighing at about 680 pounds at the age of 17, Justin Williamson is currently tackling his weight and has dropped more than 200 pounds.

After appearing on the show, The Doctors he began to pursue a career in singing.

He is now planning on attending West Texas A & M for music performance this Fall.

Justin's physicians teamed up with a local business owner to bring him a special surprise to prepare him for this next step in life.

With goals to pursue his performing career and to start school, Justin received a car that will now provide him accessibly to WT and to also find a job.

