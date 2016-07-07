Health improvements coming to Amarillo animal shelter

"When illness exists in the community, it exists in the shelter and we have a duty to minimize the likely hood of transmission between sick animals to healthy animals," said Richard Havens / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The hundreds of animals that go through the Amarillo animal shelter will soon have a healthier stay.

In order to keep viruses from quickly spreading - and control the number of animals who do get infected - officials have been remodeling the shelter.

"When illness exists in the community, it exists in the shelter and we have a duty to minimize the likely hood of transmission between sick animals to healthy animals," said Richard Havens, Director of the Animal Management & Welfare. "When citizens' animals get loose they come to reclaim that animal, we don't want that animal to get sick while in our care. One of the first things we did was overhaul all of our protocols and all of our cleaning chemicals, so we are using some of the industry's best cleaning chemicals and our protocols are top notch."

Right now the city is in the middle of its last phase of upgrades to the shelter.

Crews are currently installing a coating on all of the exterior concrete which will help improve the biosecurity of the shelter.

Havens says all these improvements are the result of Amarillo citizens raising their voices and concerns over the animals well being.

"This building was built in the '70s and was more-or-less designed for a turn and burn if the animal checks in and doesn't check out then so be," Havens adds. "The community has said enough is enough, and two years ago the city stepped up to the plate and has overhauled the facility to the best of its abilities. When the animals do check in they have the longest possible chance to stay as healthy as possible in here."

Another upgrade to the shelter is a new building which will improve the living conditions for cats.

"We are working on our storm shelter which will also be our adoptable cat room," Havens said. "As soon as the coating is done the cat room will also be coated for the biosecurity and that is where we are going to be having a communicable cat room for our fully adoptable cats to be adopted out. This will definitely be a drastic improvement for the felines here at the facility."

The expansion of a new cat shelter will help accommodate both visitors and the felines, but Havens adds the current cat room will still be an important part of the shelter.

"That's going to be our staging room where we have strays and feral cats," Havens said. "As cats come off the stray period and become the legal property of the city of Amarillo those cats will transfer into the adoptable cat room were they will be monitored because we don't want to introduce any sick cat into a healthy population."

According to Havens, the separation between stray and adoptable cats is crucial in keeping the cats from being euthanized.

In the event a sickness spreads to all the cats, the shelter would be limited in options and would have to euthanize the sick cats.

All of the construction and bio safety upgrades will be done within the next few weeks.

Officials are ready to propose future expansion and improvements, which will help accommodate the large number of animals the shelter takes in.

