'Best judgment' necessary before rescuing children, pets from hot cars

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With the hot days of summer, come big dangers for children and animals.

You see a child or animal in a hot vehicle on a day where temperatures are approaching the hundreds.

And it begs the question, what would you do?

This week, temperatures have exceeded one hundred degrees and the inside of vehicles gets even hotter. Law enforcement officials around the country are now seeing more cases of people breaking into vehicles to rescue a child or animal.

"Somebody will leave their kid in a car, they might leave their dog in a car and either leave a window cracked or not," says APD Officer Jeb Hilton. "We've been called to instances where we actually show up and we break a window out to try and get somebody or something out of the vehicle."

Attorney Walt Weaver says if you clearly see a child or animal in distress and their life may be in jeopardy, that is reason enough to break in.

"The law contemplates this kind of disaster and actually gives you permission to break the law," says Weaver. "We know it's against the law to break-in to a car. But if there's a child who's in imminent danger, and you immediately need to go save the child , then yes the law says that you can break that window to save the child."

Although you may feel you are doing right by stepping in, we live an a society where you can essentially sue for anything...and people do.

"Really what you're looking at is criminal mischief," says Weaver. "If you break a window to liberate a child and or an animal and you can't prove it's immediately necessary to stop imminent harm, you're going to be liable for the property damage."

"If it's something that we can clearly see that they were in danger, then it's not going to be something we bring criminal charges against the person that broke the window," says Hilton.

But Warner says the instances people sue are rare, and that should not instill fear in you if you come across the situation.

What both men say it comes down to, using your own judgment.

"If they say that they reasonably believed that it was immediately necessary to avoid immediate harm, well then they have an absolute defense," says Weaver.

"I would say use your judgment, if it's something that you feel like this child or this animal is going to be in harm staying in this hot vehicle, you have every right to break the window to try and save that life," says Hilton.

Of course, regardless of whether you take the situation into your own hands or not, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.