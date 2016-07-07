Amarillo among worst insured opioid abusers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Residents of Amarillo who pay for their painkiller medication are twice as likely to abuse the drugs compared to national averages.

Doctors say many of the addictions begin in their offices when prescriptions are not properly used.

"The physician will give a 30 day supply when patient may only need 3 or 4 of them, the rest sit in the medicine cabinet, said Dr. Jeanie Jaramillo of the Texas Panhandle Poison Center. "If the patient likes the medication they can take more and more until they become addicted."

Officials at UC Berkeley say this epidemic is affecting affluent families and the working class.

According to Dr. Thomas Martin the symptoms of an opioid addiction are difficult to identify.

Some of the symptoms include drowsiness and loss of focus.

Another reason opioid addictions are difficult to spot is the population of people being affected.

"You would be surprised who might be addicted. It could be a repair man, a friend of yours, your children's friend or your own children," said Dr. Martin. "There is a whole variety of people who will go in and take your medications, so it is hazardous to keep pain medication in your house if you don't need them."

Doctors recommend cleaning out medicine cabinets twice a year to limit the number of harmful drugs in the home.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.