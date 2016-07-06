Help us conserve water in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As Amarillo's temperatures continue to rise, so does the city's water usage.

Tuesday Amarillo residents used just over 68 million gallons of water.

That's about 10 million gallons over the city's daily goal for water usage.

To help cut water usage, here at NewsChannel 10 we're once again kicking off Water Waster Wednesdays, a segment where your help can make a big difference in conserving water in our city.

We've all heard the basics when it comes to conserving water:

Only water your lawns early in the morning or later in the evening

Aim for two to three times a week

Keep an eye out for leaky sprinklers.

But as we start hitting triple digit temperatures, residents and businesses alike tend to use more water.

"I believe that we're already seeing an increase in water usage," said Russell Grubbs, Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo. "And if we see too much of a water increase we'll probably have to start looking at our dry contingency plan and voluntary water restrictions."

Using too much can hurt your pocket books and the security that there will be water there whenever you turn on a faucet.

"The city can only produce 108 million gallons per day," said Grubbs. "If we go over that, we start losing the capability to provide people with water, fire protection, and so forth and so on."

If you're out around town and happen to see a business or apartment complex wasting, there is a way you can help fix the problem.

Snap a picture of the alleged water waster and send it to us at WaterWasters@newschannel10.com

We'll use your pictures, zero in on the problem, and work together to conserve water.



Whether it's a broken sprinkler head sending water into the street, or a business watering its grass in the middle of the day, let us know.

You can also let the city know about the problem and they'll try their best to help out.

Submit tips to them via email at WaterWasters@amarillo.gov

