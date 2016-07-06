Plans underway for city's first rec center

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Renovation to turn the North Branch YMCA into Amarillo's first Recreation Center is on it's way.

In Spring 2016 renovation costs were projected to be at about $2.2 million to turn the YMCA into the new North Heights Community Recreation Center.

With this, the city committed an immediate $1.34 million to start the project and is still looking for individuals to sponsor the remaining funds.

"In the last several months we submitted several grants," said Rod Tweet, Director of Parks & Recreation. "We were fortunate enough to get partnership with the Amarillo Area Foundation for $250,000. We currently have one grant pending, and we have another one in the process of being written and submitted to further close that gap in funding."

Tweet said a local contractor has been selected to remove the asbestos from the old facility.

"The first step is obviously an asbestos abatement, in which we have awarded that and work will begin here on July 11," Tweet said. "For an estimated 60-day process, which then will allow us to put our renovation plans together."

The city does have plans for the Recreation Center and the activities it will provide.

The public is encouraged to offer their opinions on how the facility's pool, gym and open floor space should be used. A meeting will be held Thursday, July 7 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 in the Carver Elementary Academy Auditorium, located at 1905 NW 12 Ave.

An online survey is also available here

