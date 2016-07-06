Key fobs being hacked to allow entry into vehicles

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A virtually untraceable crime is being utilized by thieves.

Around the country, officials are seeing an alarming trend..thieves breaking into vehicles as if they had their own key. It turns out, they actually do.

We use them almost everyday and rely on them to keep our cars locked.

But the National Insurance Crime Bureau is seeing key fobs used for crime.

How does it work? Essentially like a universal remote.

"We use that same radio frequency technology to send a remote signal to the vehicle or either lock, unlock to the computer inside that vehicle using radio frequencies," says Andrew Brandt with All Star Computer Service. "It's the exact same technology."

APD Sergeant Brent Barbee tells us they are averaging about 28 auto burglaries a week.

But they have not seen any of these incidents here, though the crime itself is difficult enough to detect many people go without knowing they were a victim.

"A lot of times people would just tell us I don't know if it's locked or not," says Barbee. "If they used an item like this to open a car, it wouldn't leave any fingerprint, it wouldn't leave any proof it was done, we would be prone to interpret it just as, they left their car unlocked. "

While the process of mimicking the fob signal is time consuming, it's the fact that it can go without being noticed unless a person is caught in the act or on camera.

And a criminal does not even need your physical key fob.

"Because we're talking about radio frequencies, this technology is very easily duplicable even if they have your key FOB or not. Because all we're talking about is a specific frequency to a specific vehicle," says Brandt.

The moment APD becomes aware of a new method like this, they begin investigating. And though the answer to the problem seems simple, the reminder remains.

"Whether it's with a laser that cuts a hole in the window or a frequency reader or a hammer or a screwdriver or a slim jim, the answer is always going to be the same. Take everything out of your car, every time."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.