Getting to know Amarillo's Interim Police Chief Ed Drain

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA)- Interim Police Chief Ed Drain joins the Amarillo Police Department from Plano Texas. He started there in 1994 and worked a wide range of positions including patrol officer, SWAT team and Bomb Squad.

Drain has been an interim Chief before. He assumed the role in the summer of 2015 in the city of Murphy.

It is expected he will serve as the Amarillo Police Chief for 3 to 4 months until a full-time chief can be appointed.

Drain is eager to reach out to local leaders to discover what they feel needs improvement within the department.

He was selected by a group of consultants who have been working on a report regarding the status of the APD. For more information about the report click here.

One of the biggest changes from Plano to Amarillo will be working with 2 separate counties and therefore 2 district attorney's offices.

Drain says he is not sure what his first move as interim chief will be because he wants to consult his entire staff first.

"I still want to hear from the officers themselves, from the command staff, and from the civilian employees before I can decide on what needs to be changed," said Drain. "Changes can sometimes be hard on folks so I want to make sure that is something we really need to do."

