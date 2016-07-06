Cotton school set for 36th year on the South Plains

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A two week intensive Texas International Cotton School program is returning to Lubbock and the South Plains for it's 36th year.

This conference, focused on cotton and textiles, unites professionals from around the world with top cotton experts. It also integrates experience, knowledge and future developments affecting global markets.

About 30 experts from the United States and international organizations will provide instruction and engage in educational discussion with approximately 25 students.

You have time to prepare as the program won't be taking place until August.

It begins Monday, August 1st and will last through Thursday, Aug. 11th. It all takes place at the Texas Tech University Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute.

The Lubbock Cotton Exchange will be managing and sponsoring the event.

For more information on times and other details call 806-834-8124.

