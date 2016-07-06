Sorghum Checkoff launches first consumer brand

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Sorghum Checkoff announced this week the first consumer-facing brand, Sorghum Natures Super GrainTM, and the launch of SimplySorghum.com

Whole grains are becoming increasingly popular, said Doug Bice, Sorghum Checkoff marketing director. Nearly two-thirds of consumers are making at least half their grains whole, which is great news for sorghum. These new branding efforts are imperative to help support the expanding sorghum consumer marketplace, and American farmers are eager to meet that growing demand.

The goal of the Sorghum Checkoff consumer branding efforts is to educate consumers about the wholesome goodness of sorghum and the endless possibilities it has to offer in a healthy diet.

Jennifer Blackburn, Sorghum Checkoff external affairs director, said the new logo and tagline were created to help showcase sorghums capabilities as a whole grain. The tagline highlights sorghums health, versatility and sustainable attributes.

Serving as the premier source of information for consumers, and food and health professionals, Blackburn said SimplySorghum.com will share information as it relates to what sorghum is and how it can be used. Key features of the website include a sorghum cooking-directions library, recipe catalog, nutritional information, and a list of chefs and restaurants using sorghum.

SimplySorghum.com and the consumer logo are integral components of the Sorghum Checkoffs consumer-facing brand, Blackburn said. We are excited about the new website, the first sorghum consumer website of its kind, and the robust information and opportunities it provides users.

Blackburn said new consumer branding efforts and the website not only help enhance consumer awareness of sorghums healthy characteristics, it also helps consumers close the missing gaps by giving them a place to locate sorghum brands and take action to request products containing sorghum in their local grocery stores.

Developed using modern-web technology, the website features clean, bold-imagery, rich content and was designed to provide a user-friendly experience. Plus, the website is mobile friendly, so recipes, cooking tips and more can be accessed anywhere users go.

Just a year ago, establishing a consumer brand was only an idea a big idea, Blackburn said. The launch of this new consumer site and logo further amplifies the strides we have made as an industry. Our hope is that these efforts will help move the needle and make the connections that lead to more sorghum on more consumers plates, that in turn will help increase demand for the farmer.

The Sorghum Checkoffs new consumer website will be updated regularly with recipes, cooking tips, new sorghum products, restaurants using sorghum and more. Visitors can explore the website and sign up for the consumer newsletter at SimplySorghum.com

