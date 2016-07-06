Wheat producers set to succeed with area meeting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Potter County will be hosting a Pre-Plant Wheat Meeting in a few weeks.

Extension agents say this meeting will offer timely, research-based information to aid producers with informed decisions and profitability.

Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be offered. Two general and one for integrated pest management.

The meeting is set for August 12th at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center. It's located at 6500 Amarillo Blvd. West in Amarillo.

The meeting begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until 2 in the afternoon. Lunch will be provided by the Texas Wheat Producers Board and Association.

There will be a $10 fee and those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by August 5th.

The guest speaker will be Steelee Fischbacher, director of policy and marketing, who will provide a wheat industry update.

Speakers and topics will include:

– Dr. Mark Welch, AgriLife Extension economist in College Station, Market Outlook Update.

– Dr. Clark Neely, AgriLife Extension state agronomist in College Station, Uniform Variety Trial Update.

– Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist in Amarillo, Land Leasing Option.

– Rachael Myers, Myers Crop Insurance Agency, Insurance Decision.

– Dr. Ron French, AgriLife Extension plant pathologist in Amarillo, Wheat Disease Strategies.

– Dr. Steve Amosson, AgriLife Extension economist in Amarillo, Grazing Versus Grain Economics.

For more information you can call 806-373-0713 or direct emails to: Austin.voyles@ag.tamu.edu.

