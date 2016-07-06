Xcel Energy working to prevent summer blackouts

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Because of the above average temperatures predicted this summer, Xcel Energy has been working to make sure there is no loss of power around the panhandle while we are trying to cool our homes.

Power supply in the panhandle is what is called a summer peaking load. This means around the first week of August our local plants and substations will hit their peak energy demand. But, Xcel Energy is not only ready to meet that demand, they also have a reserve energy supply.

Because their customers are consuming more power, rolling brown or blackouts could effect our communities. But, Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves explains because of proper planning, these types of problems should not happen this summer but power is not always a guarantee.

He says "We try to avoid those and we don't anticipate it being a problem but just let customers know you are not guaranteed 100% reliability all the time, there are things that can happen so be aware of that."

If you have already experienced a loss of power this summer, Reeves says it is not because of the heat. He says they are local blackouts which have to do with maintenance work or severe weather affecting the lines.

Here are some tips to help customers not only prevent blackouts in their community and also save some money. Remember to raise your thermostat when you are not at home. Raising the setting to 78 can not only save energy but also cut your energy bill by around $100 over the summer. Also turn off unnecessary lighting, run washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, change air conditioning filters, use ceiling fans to help cool the home and use a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.

However, most importantly Reeves reminds customers to stay in touch with Xcel, make sure you let them know if you add any new appliances to your home which use extra energy.

Source: Xcel Energy

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.