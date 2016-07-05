Interview date set for Amarillo City Council finalists

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council Member Brian Eades officially submitted his letter of resignation from the council, giving the mayor and remaining council members the go-ahead to move forward with selecting his replacement.

Tuesday morning, July 12, the five finalists for Amarillo City Council will publicly interview for Eades' place.

The public is invited to watch the interviews starting at 9 a.m.

A location has not yet been determined.

The council worked Tuesday night to fine tune the details of how they'll select Eades' replacement.

Among the discussion was how the sitting councilors would vote, or possibly rank from one to five, the candidates following their interviews

"After we ask our questions, after we do the interviews, we say okay let's rank them," said Mark Nair, council member. "The person that has, in this case, the lowest ranking would be the person that we'd nominate."

No scoring or ranking system has officially been decided.

Councilors discussed how open they plan to be with the public when picking this new person.

"I'm happy to give my rankings out publicly, as some candidates said they would enjoy that," said Mayor Paul Harpole. "I think it's hard for me to make a personal case to keep those things private at this point. Apparently when it's all finished anyway if we use this as a ranking, those [results] will become part of the public realm."

A final list of questions for candidate interviews was confirmed, and those will be distributed to all finalists.

Questions asked will cover things like opinions on single member districts, and how a council member should conduct their public and private lives.

Some of the city council candidates expressed their opinions in person, and said they do not need a lengthy amount of time to prepare and are ready to abide by whatever decisions the current council makes.

"We are the voters this time," said Harpole. "The voters aren't going to vote on this candidate. We are the public forums; we aren't going to have any public forums. And we are the editorial boards, so we aren't going to have any of that. It's very important, and it's important that we do it right."

Council members are confident they will have Eades' replacement selected by or before August 2.

Eades starts a new job in Colorado on August 1.

He thanked the council and the public for allowing him to serve Amarillo for nine years.



