City of Amarillo focus group meetings

The City of Amarillo wants your help to address community concerns.

Public meetings will be held at the Civic Center for the next two weeks from 5:30 in the evening until 8.

At these meetings the pubic will be able to discuss concerns for the community investment program.

The first meeting will be held Wednesday, July 6 regarding public safety and facilities.

The next meeting will be Thursday, July 7 and will focus on city transportation and streets.

Next week parks and drainage stems will be addressed.

The public is encouraged to visit wiseinvestments.amarillo.gov for updated information. Questions, concerns or comments can also be emailed to wiseinvestments@amarillo.gov.

Amarillo Civic Center Focus Groups Schedule

Public Safety: Wednesday, July 6 @ Regency Room

Airport Transportation & Streets: Thursday, July 7 @ Regency Room

Parks and Recreation: Wednesday, July 13 @ North Exhibit Hall

Utilities & Draining Systems: Thursday, July 14 @ Regency Room

