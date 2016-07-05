Northwest Texas Hospital expands E.R services

Marketing Director Patrick Buckley explains the benefits of operating the E.R. under a hospital license / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -A local hospital is making sure its services expand with Amarillo's growing community.

Northwest Texas Hospital wants to provide medical services to those who live out towards the Southwest part of town.

The new E.R. located at 8960 Hillside, will feature a special children's wing which will be in service and integrate medical work with the Children's Hospital at Northwest Texas.

"We do have a separate emergency room, separate entrance, and a for children separate area for treatment," Patrick Buckley a marketing director for Northwest Texas Hospital said.

Two significant differences between this facility and Northwest Urgent Care is the hours of operation and the advanced technology the new E.R. will offer.

An Urgent Care operates within certain hours unlike the E.R. which run 24/7.

Buckely adds the advanced technology offered at the center will help them treat serious medical conditions and even life threatening emergencies they would not be able to treat at their Urgent Care facilities.

"We have CT scanners, laboratory services and MedTech equipment that gives us the ability to do certain types of test and procedures that we wouldn't be doing at Urgent care," Buckely mentioned. "Urgent Care can take care of the minor xray cases but here we would have more advanced technology."

According to Northwest officials the E.R. will accept most insurances and will be the only E.R in town to accept both Medicare and Medicaid.

The E.R. is the only emergency room operating under a hospital license so Northwest specialists will be able to treat patients.

"We also guarantee full support of our specialists at Northwest so in the event that a patient would require a transfer to the hospital because of their situation it will be very seamless," Buckely adds. "We would take care of it and make the arrangement for the transfer so it would be a direct admission over to Northwest."

Northwest Texas Hospital will host an open house Wednesday, July 6 at 4 in the afternoon with a ribbon cutting to follow at 5 p.m.

The E.R. center will open its doors to the public Thursday, July 7 at 7 in the morning.

