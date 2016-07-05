Local dentist makes visiting more fun for kids

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Children's Dentistry of Amarillo is hosting movie nights throughout the summer to make visiting the dentist less stressful.

The logic behind these events is simple. If the children associate the doctor's office with fun, they will not dread going for an appointment.

The first movie night on June 22 attracted more than 200 people and event planners expect a similar turnout for the second screening.

Movie nights begin at 7:30 with themed activities such as face painting, balloon artists and a piñata.

The films start once it gets dark in the parking lot of the Children's Dentistry of Amarillo.

The schedule for the rest of the summer is as follows:

Wednesday, June 22nd: Ghostbusters

Tuesday, July 19th: The Good Dinosaur

Tuesday, August 2nd Goosebumps

Wednesday, August 17th Inside Out

Admission is free and people are allowed to bring food and drink as long as there is no glass.

There will be vendors selling food throughout the evening.

