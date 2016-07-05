Search continues for third victim in train collision

PANHANDLE, TX (KFDA) - The search continues for a female employee aboard one of the BNSF trains that collided in Panhandle.

Despite reports from other news outlets, Newschannel 10 has confirmed with BNSF spokesman Joe Faust that no body or remains have been found.

Last week, two of the passengers were found and Faust says they continue to search for the third victim.

Faust tells us some of the confusion may have come from the victim's family setting up a memorial service despite no findings.

Newschannel ten will continue to bring you any updates that become available, including a cause and any steps that will be taken to prevent future incidents like this.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.