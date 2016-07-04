Lake Greenbelt water levels rising

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In May 2013 Lake Greenbelt saw its worst drought causing this lake to ban boating, skiing and tubing.

In 2015 the lake has seen an increase in rainfall that has finally allowed the lake to open to boating about 3 months ago.

"A couple years ago the drought was so bad that our boat ramps were having to be repaired and extended but after this past year the water levels came up so much," said Brandon Phillips, Lake Greenbelt Plant Operator.

According to Phillips, a 10 foot water rise happened this last year.

Before this year, the lake was closed off to public boating because the water levels were so low.

The lake also provides water to 6 surrounding towns including Clarendon, Memphis and Childress and other rural areas.

Each day a town with about 2,000 residents can use as much as one million gallons of water making it crucial to observe water levels closely.

For now water levels are expected to continue to rise and more activities may be allowed at Greenbelt soon.

