Motorcycle accident sends two to hospital

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - On Friday, a black 2007 Honda Civic struck a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle at 3rd and South Belleview.

The Honda was traveling west bound. The north bound motorcycle driver failed to grant right of way from the stop sign at 3rd and Belleview. The motorcycle hit the car and the operator was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is Euell Mendez, age 46, of Amarillo. The motorcycle rider, Sergio McDonald, age 27, also of Amarillo, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Investigation officers believe that alcohol consumption by the motorcycle driver was a contributing factor in the crash. Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call APD Traffic Investigations at 378-3038.

