Motorcycle accident sends two to hospital

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - On Friday, a black 2007 Honda Civic struck a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle at 3rd and South Belleview.
The Honda was traveling west bound. The north bound motorcycle driver failed to grant right of way from the stop sign at 3rd and Belleview. The motorcycle hit the car and the operator was thrown from the vehicle.
The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is Euell Mendez, age 46, of Amarillo. The motorcycle rider, Sergio McDonald, age 27, also of Amarillo, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic Investigation officers believe that alcohol consumption by the motorcycle driver was a contributing factor in the crash. Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call APD Traffic Investigations at 378-3038.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
For Connor Newcomb and his family, a cup of hot chocolate is more than some cocoa and whip cream. It's a way to embrace the true reason behind the season.
For Connor Newcomb and his family, a cup of hot chocolate is more than some cocoa and whip cream. It's a way to embrace the true reason behind the season.
Christmas day, the owner of Shi Lee's Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe, Tremaine Brown, was spreading Christmas cheer with his daughter for the fifth year in a row.
Christmas day, the owner of Shi Lee's Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe, Tremaine Brown, was spreading Christmas cheer with his daughter for the fifth year in a row.
The Salvation Army made sure everyone had a warm Christmas dinner, serving over 300 hundred people in need.
The Salvation Army made sure everyone had a warm Christmas dinner, serving over 300 hundred people in need.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 25
Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 25