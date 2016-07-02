Police car hit in hit and run accident

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA)- An Amarillo Police Department marked patrol car was north bound on Polk Street traveling through the intersection at NE 12th Street. A black 1995 Chevrolet Z-71 pickup was traveling west bound on NE 12th Avenue. The Chevrolet failed to stop for a stop sign and struck the front right of the police car on Saturday.

That caused the patrol car to leave the street and hit a residence at 1201 N. Polk. The pickup left the scene, after traveling a block, the truck lost its front left tire, but continued moving until the 800 block of NW 24th Ave. The occupants got out and ran to a nearby residence.

Officer Blake Gray, who was driving the patrol car, was transported to a hospital with a broken bone in his hand and possible head injury. An occupant of the house involved sustained a minor injury to the head and later obtained treatment.

A citizen witnessed part of the incident and was able to give officers at the scene information on possible suspects. While officers were investigating the accident, a second hit and run crash was reported at Amarillo Boulevard and Buchanan. This hit and run crash had occurred prior to the crash involving the marked patrol car. The victims in the first crash reported the same black Z-71 striking the rear of their car then leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers located the two people that had been in the pickup at a home and a business. Tequilla Michele Castillo, female age 18 and Zron Noel Romero age 18 were transported to the Police Department. Officers were able to determine that Castillo was driving. She was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center for a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries. Romero was booked into Potter County Detention Center jail for false report to a peace officer.

