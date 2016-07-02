Semi Truck collides with another truck south of Stratford

STRATFORD, TX (KFDA)- A semi truck was heading southbound out of Stratford when the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel. He hit a guardrail and over corrected and crossed into the the northbound side of 287, colliding with another semi truck.

The southbound truck flipped onto its side and blocked the northbound side of the highway. An SUV was unable to stop in time and crashed into the wreckage. The family of the SUV had 5 children in the vehicle who were not wearing seat belts at the time.

The accident occurred between 1:30 and 2:00 p.m Saturday afternoon. 2 LifeStar Helicopters took off with patients, 2 children were flown to Moore County Hospital, 2 more children were flown to Northwest in Critical condition.

