Trucks collide west of Vega

VEGA,TX (KFDA)- Two semi trucks collided with each other west of Vega Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. The accident closed Westbound traffic on I-40 near Oldham county. The crash caused one of the trucks to catch on fire.

There was one fatality in the accident, Carlos Morales, 52 year old from Garden Grove, CA Morales was driving a 2010 Freightliner and was east bound on I-40 when he failed to drive in a single lane, crossed the center media striking a 2015 truck tractor semi-trailer driven by Tarlochan Singh, 31, year old from Bakersfield, CA.

Both vehicles over-turned and came to rest in the west bound lanes and caught fire. Morales was not able to get out of his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Morales was hauling milk and Singh was hauling eggs. Morales next of kin has been notified and Singh was not seriously injured. DPS is investigating.

