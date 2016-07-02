City to launch Mission Mosquito

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo's Public Health and Environmental Health departments are partnering up to launch a new public education campaign called Mission Mosquito. The goal of Mission Mosquito is to prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito breeding areas.

"Mosquitoes carry a number of diseases including West Nile, Zika, Dengue, and Chickungunya," said Casie Stoughton, Public Health Director. "West Nile is the most common in the Texas Panhandle. However, simple prevention steps can reduce your risk for all diseases related to mosquitoes."

"Mosquito-borne illnesses can be prevented. It is important to prevent mosquito bites by using the four Ds," said Shaun May, Environmental Health Director. "Make sure you are doing everything you can to protect yourself and your loved ones during mosquito season. While the City is doing everything it can to decrease the numbers of mosquitoes, we need the help of our residents and business owners to get rid of mosquito breeding areas."

The four "Ds" are key to reducing the risk of mosquito bites and they are:

Drain all standing water

Dress in long sleeves and pants

DEET: wear insect repellent with DEET

Daily: All day everyday

The City is providing kits with information about Zika and West Nile as part of Mission Mosquito. Also included in the kits is a checklist to reduce mosquito breeding areas around the home, mosquito repellent, and other helpful information. The kits will be available to the public beginning on July 13.

For more information about Zika, visit www.TexasZika.org or www.cdc.gov/Zika. Visit www.cdc.gov/WestNile for information on West Nile.

