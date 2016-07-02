Salvation Army Back to School Drive

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - The Salvation Army has begun their back to school drive once again. The school drive benefits hundreds of children in the Amarillo area every year.

Last year, The Salvation Army was able to help provide over 400 children with school supplies, brand new shoes, and socks to begin the school year. The Salvation Army is taking a collection of school supplies at their main office at 400 South Harrison and other locations around Amarillo.

The Salvation Army is asking for the following items to be donated:

Glue, Scissors, Crayons, Glue Sticks, Map Pencils, Pencils, Pencil Boxes, Pens (Red,Blue, and Black), Notebooks (Wide Rule), Highlighters, Markers, 4/5 Pocket Folders, Flash Drives, Wide Rule Paper (200 Count), Composition Books, and Backpacks.

There are 6 locations around Amarillo that the supplies can be donated including the main office at 400 South Harrison.

The other locations are:

Applebee's at 5630 Amarillo Blvd. West, Napoli's at 700 South Taylor, Rib Crib at 5050 South Coulter, Viva Media at 500 South Polk Suite #110, and Wells Fargo Bank at 2000 South Washington.

For more information about The Salvation Army programs, services, or to volunteer, call (806) 373-6631. The Facebook page for The Salvation Army is www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyAmarillo. Secure donations can also be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Amarillo or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY, specify Amarillo when calling.

