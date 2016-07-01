Pet safety tips for 4th of July

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - People aren't the only ones who can end up injured by fireworks this holiday.

Pets get easily spooked when they hear or see fireworks, possibly harming themselves or running away.

Amarillo's city shelter is already at capacity, and staff is expecting to see twice as many animals show up at the shelter than normal after this weekend's festivities.

"Usually the day after the Fourth of July is the busiest day for any shelter across the country," said Christy Fischer, Assistant Director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare. "All it takes is one good firework pop and they take off over the fence, or they somehow get away."

But there are some steps you can take to make sure you don't spend the day after a long weekend searching for your pets around town or at the pound.

To try to keep your animals calm when the fireworks start going off, Fischer suggested keeping them inside a familiar space, maybe with the radio on for some background noise.

If you can stay with them through the night, that's even better.

And when they need to go outside, don't let them off the leash.

"People tend to plan their family outings and sometimes they forget the pets and they have to understand for most pets, whether that's cats, dogs, whatever, this is a very stressful and scary time of year because the fireworks are just terrorizing for a lot of them," said Fischer.

If these tips don't work and your dog is still afraid, you can see your vet for some anti anxiety medications.

But this should come as a last resort.

"Frankly unless you know what you're looking for and what to monitor, not all drugs do exactly the same thing in every animal every time," said local veterinarian Dr. Merten Pearson. "I get a little antsy about drugging an animal where I can't watch them."

Put things in your dog's perspective - it doesn't understand where the noises are coming from.

"A dog in a normal situation will do normal things," said Pearson. "On the Fourth of July with things exploding, flashing lights - that's not normal. So don't expect your dog to be normal if he's not in a normal situation."

Pets show fear in different ways, so be on the lookout for signs like panting, trying to hide, excessive barking or shivering.

