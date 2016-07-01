Simple firework sends dozens to E.R. each year

Northwest Texas Hospital expects to see multiple patients come in with firework injuries throughout this 4th of July weekend / Source: KFDA

They are ranked as one of the top 8 most dangerous firework for causing serious injuries.

Officials from Northwest Texas Hospital says last year they received about 30 patients who suffered firework injures.

"We see everything from a very minor burn on a hand to fingers missing from an explosion," E.R. Nurse Melissa Talley said. "Injuries can range from something very simple to something very complex."

Talley adds they see patients from all ages come in from firework accidents but parents can make sure to keep their kids safe by simply supervising them.

"Definitely watch your kiddos, make sure with the sparklers you have plenty of room between them," Talley said. "You don't want them turning around and hitting another kiddo with a Sparkler. Sparklers are very hot and when they are almost down to the end (parents should) watch their (kids) hands so they don't burn their fingers."

A local firework vendor says the Sparklers and Roman Candles are along some of the most popular fireworks they have been selling and add they like to remind parents of some of the risk from fireworks in general.

Officials would like to remind you to not put anything on a burn that may stick.

"I've seen people put butter or Crisco on a burn," Talley said. "You don't want to do any of those things, don't put anything on it if you do put anything on it make sure it doesn't stick."

If you feel your injuries are severe call 911 or go to a local hospital.

