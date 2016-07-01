Simple firework sends dozens to E.R. each year

People aren't the only ones who can end up injured by fireworks this holiday. Pets get easily spooked when they hear or see fireworks, possibly harming themselves or running away.
Dangers on the water are what parks and wildlife officials are preparing for most this holiday weekend.
The contest was held July 4, 2016.
This year the city of Canyon is expecting anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 people for their 4th of July festivities.
It's one of the most used fireworks during 4th of July and it's responsible for sending dozens of panhandle kids to emergency rooms each year.
