City of Canyon preparing for Independence Day

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This year the city of Canyon is expecting anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 people for their 4th of July festivities.

With a big volume of visitors expected, the city began planning for the big event as far back as January.

This year both Randall County and the City Police Department will be present and fences will be added from 15th Street to 18th to ensure street safety.

The city will be blocking off motorized traffic from the downtown square Sunday at noon until Monday for the fair.

A child friendly play area will be present at the square and free transportation will also be provided.

"We will provide courtesy transportation all day long," said Stefanie Rodarte-Suto, Canyon Chamber of Commerce Event Manager. "So, from 8:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. we will offer transportation from the Randall County Justice Center and from the First United Bank Center down to the Cole Community Center to down here on the Square. We will resume bus service again out to Kimbrough Memorial Stadium that night and that starts at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. and the two pick up spots will be the First United Bank Center on the East and also from Walmart."

The parade will go from East to West through the city of Canyon. It will begin at the First United Bank Events Center on the east end of WTAMU and will end to the west of Canyon's downtown square near 11th Street.

Canyon's 4th of July Fair on the Square hours: 9:00 AM - 3:00 P.M. CDT

Canyon's 4th of July Parade hours: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Canyon's 4th of July Kick'n It In Kimbrough Firework show: 6:30 PM - 11:00 PM CDT

