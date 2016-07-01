Transgender military ruling divides public opinion

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Transgender people now have the right to openly serve in the U.S. Military.

Here in Amarillo, the new policy has faced criticism, including some from Republican Congressman Mac Thornberry.

"The Administration seems unwilling or unable to assure the Congress and the American people that transgender individuals will meet these individual readiness requirements at a time when our Armed Forces are deployed around the world," said Thornberry. "Over the next few weeks, we are going to continue to push for actual answers to the readiness questions we’ve been asking for nearly a year to which we have still not received a response."

Sandra Dunn, a transgender veteran and Amarillo resident, said she is very pleased with the Pentagon's decision.

She believes that trans soldiers are as capable as any other member of the military.

"There are already people in the military who are transgender and they are working towards their gender role," said Dunn. "For example when doing a PFT (Physical Fitness Test) those that are recognized as trans-men need to meet the male requirements."

Under the new legislation all transgender soldiers will receive the same health care as any other solider.

This includes hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery.

The military has made a number of steps to include more members of the LGBTQ community.

These steps include dropping the "don't ask, don't tell" policy and allowing gay, lesbian and bisexual people to enlist.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.