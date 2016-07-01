Officials urge lake caution this 4th of July holiday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Dangers on the water are what parks and wildlife officials are preparing for most this holiday weekend.

If your fourth of July weekend plans are to spend some time on the water at area lakes and rivers, Texas Parks and Wildlife urges you not to throw caution to the wind.

Officials at area lakes are anticipating an increased number of visitors, and not just because of the fourth of July holiday.

Lakes are in good shape and from boating, to fishing, to fireworks shows, there's a lot going on.

But Parks and Wildlife workers are going to be out in full force.

"We'll have at least three boats on patrol there during the day hours and the night hours," says Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Mike Wheat.

They will have units on land and all surrounding lakes including Meredith, Green Belt, Palo Duro Lake, Lake Friar and Lake McClellan will have officers.

Children under the age of thirteen are required to have life jackets, and all boats should have enough for all passengers.

A big concern for wheat is boating while intoxicated. Just as with a DWI law, driving a boat while inebriated is illegal.

"We'll be checking for that," says Wheat. "Also after dark we'll be checking to make sure people are operating with the correct lights on their boats so we can avoid accidents and just make sure that everybody's registered, everybody has the equipment that they need and operating safely and not recklessly."

After about fifteen years, Lake Meredith is hosting a fireworks show. But just because this is happening, does not mean the public will be allowed to light any pyrotechnics at any lake.

"We're going to make sure that they have all of their safety equipment, life jackets, that children are wearing their life jackets and that they have other equipment that they're required to have on board on boats."

All in all, officials want visitors to have a fun weekend, but a safe weekend.

"We're not out there to spoil anybody's fun, but we have to make sure that they're operating with the proper safety equipment," says Wheat.

