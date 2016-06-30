New restaurants bring job openings to Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Eating out in Amarillo continues to be popular and many new restaurants in town are showing the demand.

Within just the past two years, 28 new restaurants have sprouted in Amarillo and more are on the way.

Within the next ten years, the Texas restaurant employment rate is expected to increase as much as 17 percent.

Chick-fil-A opens 100 restaurants per year and Amarillo now has four. The newest restaurant opened today on Gem Lake road off Amarillo Boulevard and provides exactly 100 new jobs.

Another food franchise is opening early October at 4411 South Soncy Road. This newest Dunkin' Donuts will be 2,906 square feet and will offer about another 45 new employment openings.

Locally owned and operated food stand, Yellow City Street Food is expanding to Wolflin Avenue to become a full sized restaurant with more than 10 new jobs to help start the operation in August.

The Texas Restaurant Association says Amarillo has more than 17,000 restaurant employees.

That's about 8 percent of the city's population and this percentage is expected to rise.

