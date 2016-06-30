Canyon teens receive exclusive police training

"I'm going to be graduating in three years and I wanted to see my job opportunities," student cadet Isaac Kendrick said / Source: KFDA

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department hosted its 3rd annual student academy where 30 teens spent their week learning from different real life scenarios officers go through on a daily basis.

"I'm going to be graduating in three years and I wanted to see my job opportunities," student cadet Isaac Kendrick said.

Cadets learned how to shoot firearms and performed a timed physical agility course that all new officers must take.

Officers taught the students how to respond during emergencies, walked them through interrogations, as well as how to conduct search warrants.

"I think it's just a great way to get to know [the officers] and have them by your side," student cadet Eli Garland said. "It was just fun to create a bond with them."

One main purpose behind the academy is to develop a bond between the students and the officers.

"We see these kids all the time here in the city, and we just want the kids to know we are friends and we want to build that relationship with them," said Jimmy Hernandez, a school resource officer at Canyon Junior High School.

Hernandez said the biggest surprise during this year's group is the growing number of female cadets who applied for the academy.

"What I was most impressed with this year is the previous year we had one to two girls sign up and this year we had ten girls in our academy," Hernandez said. "Our girls held their own this year, and it was exciting to see them in the different activities such as the defensive tactics. At the range they exceeded my expectations and the other officers. It was good to see that."

Students must be nominated by a teacher to enter the academy, as well as complete an application and write an essay explaining why the would like to join.

Over 60 students applied for a spot in this year's police course, but officers could only take in 30.

As the academy continues to gain student interest, officers plan on offering two separate courses in order to give more students an opportunity to experience the academy.

