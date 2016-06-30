Flesh-eating bacteria "not likely" to be acquired in panhandle area

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KFDA) - A flesh-eating bacteria has impacted a handful of people in the lone star state.

The bacteria is called Vibrio Vulnificus. While these cases are very rare, officials have already received 27 reports since the beginning of 2016.

But local doctors say you're not likely to get it in any area bodies of water.

The flesh-eating bacteria has been confirmed in the state of Texas, however local health officials say the bacteria only thrives in certain places.

"Vibrio Vulnificus is not something that's in the fresh waters in the Texas panhandle, or anywhere in fresh water. It's something that's more commonly found and lives in salt water," says Dr. Scott Milton.

Although it is not contractible in the panhandle, doctors have still seen cases here locally...from families who have traveled to areas with salt water.

The most common way to contract the bacteria is to go swimming with an open wound.

"Once things warm up in the spring and the summer, then that's when you see a lot of people get into the water then potentially if they injure themselves then they can be at risk of getting most anything, but that's where you see potential these Vibrio Vulnificus infections," says Milton.

People who have chronic, underlying medical problems are more susceptible to the infection.

And once again while it is not contractible in our area, Dr. Milton wants traveling families to still take precaution.

"Our skin is our most important barrier to fight an infection. It's our most important organ and I think it's important from a preventative point of view just to try and keep your skin in shape. Try to keep it moist, try to keep it from being injured or traumatized in any way."

The Galveston County Health District, the county one man contracted the illness in, says gossip is creating unnecessary panic for thousands of beach-goers and they hope people do their research about the rarity of the bacteria.

For more information on advisories, visit https://cgis.glo.texas.gov/Beachwatch/

