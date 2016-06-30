BNSF opens area lines for first time following crash

A fireman looks at the wreckage near Panhandle Tuesday following a deadly collision between two trains. BNSF officials reopened the lanes for the first time since on Thursday / Source: Shelly Zimmerman

PANHANDLE, TX (KFDA) - Rail lines near Panhandle are reopen Thursday following a deadly train collision.

Both lines were reopened before 1 p.m. BNSF officials say crews worked overnight to clear the rail lines and fix damage on the tracks.

Trains will be operating at reduced track speeds while crews continue to clean the area.

BNSF said it does not plan to release the identities of the engineers involved in the crash in the immediate future, but NewsChannel10 did speak to a family member of one of the victims on board Wednesday.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board has opened a formal investigation into the crash.

The third person has not yet been recovered.

