New Chick-fil-A is officially open for business

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After a night in the parking lot 100 dedicated patrons walked through the doors of the new Chick-fil-A on Amarillo Blvd.

Fans hunkered down through the warm weather after the 24-hour camp out before they were awarded with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

At 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the campers were led through the store Conga-style as "When the Saints Come Marching In" played on trumpet and team members clattered pots and pans in celebration for their arrival. They were given their prize, received a high-five from the Cow and proceeded through the store.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.