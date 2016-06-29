Suddenlink now providing 'next generation' of internet locally

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Suddenlink is now providing what it is calling the 'Next Generation' of internet services in our area.

Suddenlink has announced service plans for internet with an up-to 1 gigabit/second download speeds.

This advancement is now available to customers in Amarillo, Canyon and Tulia.

"We are really excited to be able offer it to not only Amarillo, but to Canyon and even Tulia," said Brian Borthwick, Altice USA VP of Operations. "And for all of those customers to be able to be offered a service you usually only see in big urban areas in the country."

This advancement makes our area part of the 8 percent that now has one of the highest internet speeds in the United States.

The previous standard for Suddenlink residential internet speeds are up to 50, 100 and 200 megabits per second.

"For customers, it means that they will have the ability to sign up for these speeds," says Borthwick. "If you are currently a subscriber, we have done some speed increases as well at no additional charge."

This advancement project has already begun and current customers with 75 and 100 megabits will get advanced internet speed at no additional cost.

