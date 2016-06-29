WTAMU shares cloned meat product

WT student Landon Canterbury has been workin on this project from day one and shares his journey / Source: KFDA

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Area students are producing high quality meat and are making cattleman's dream come true.

Alpha, came from a carcass of a steer that rated high for having prime meat quality and scored high for having less fat than other beef. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this is the best combination of quality grade meat and yield of fat.

These type of ratings are only found in about point .03% of all cattle.

Soon after Alpha, three heifers named Gammas One, Two, and Three, were cloned from another carcass that had the same unique factors as Alpha. The university bred the clones and thirteen calves were born.

A WT student who has been with the clones since they began the project shares his journey with the project.

"There was a lot of speculation, a lot of 'if's,' and it's been awesome to go through it from day one," Landon Canterbury said. "To watch them grow and mature into a breeding animal that we can then collect and use and then to see the babies come along its been just awesome to see the whole process start as an idea a spark to what we have today."

"Tender and flavorful," agriculture journalist Larry Stalcup said. "This would be in any high-end restaurant in New York City or Los Angeles. Somebody would pay $150 for this steak easily."

"What the WT researchers have done is put a huge bend in the genetic curve," said Burt Rutherford, senior editor for BEEF Magazine. "They've produced the kind of cattle that we've have been striving to produce in the business for one hundred years, and they've done it in one generation."

This achievement puts the university closer to becoming the best agriculture school in the nation. WT said its two main goals behind this research is developing genetic opportunities to improve beef and providing unique learning opportunities for the students.

