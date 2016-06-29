Family of crash victim: 'He did his job with a smile on his face'

Family members of Cody Owens, pictured, said authorities notified them of Owens' involvement in Tuesday's crash. It is unknown if he is one of the two workers who were recovered Wednesday / Source: Facebook

PANHANDLE, TX (KFDA) - According to his brother-in-law, Cody Owens performed his job with BNSF Railway daily with the best attitude possible.

Mark Moore said authorities notified his family yesterday of Owens' passing, one of the confirmed fatalities in Tuesday's fiery collision near Panhandle.

Despite Owens' death, Moore said he wants to Cody's memory alive: A fun and caring man who always put others before himself.

"Cody was a good guy," says Moore. "If I looked up to anyone in the world, it would probably be him because he was just a great role model, period."

These are words that seem to echo through friends and family of Cody Owens. Moore tells us Owens was a hilarious and outgoing man, whose integrity and selflessness were unshakable.

What he took most pride in...his work and family.

"Once everything was taken care of that needed to be taken care of, that didn't stop him from having fun during it, but he continued working and whenever he got working it was all about family and having fun and enjoying what he had worked so hard for."

Owens leaves behind three children, whom Moore says were Owens' everything.

"With his kids, he was 150 percent a father and he loved his kids," says Moore. "He raised good kids and you can't help but raise good kids when you're a good guy. He made everything about family."

In fact, when Moore lost his son last year, he says Owens acted as a major support system in his time of need....one of many times his loving personality was shown.

"I don't know if I could really explain the kind of effect he had on people around him because he was that good of a guy, I mean he helped anyone and everyone that he could. If they needed it, he was there. It didn't matter if you were a complete stranger or not, if you needed help and he could help, he did. And he just always treated everybody right."

Owens was a native of Claude. A church located in the town posted on their Facebook page about Owens' involvement in the crash, asking for prayers for his family.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board announced its investigation into the train crash. An agency spokesperson said the investigation will likely determine whether mechanical or equipment issues were at fault.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed the body of two engineers had been recovered, while a third was still missing. DPS has yet to release the identities of the victims.

