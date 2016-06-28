4Amarillo kicks off their In-Town Mission

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Each year four downtown Amarillo churches come together to help a local nonprofit and residents in central Amarillo. This year they chose the Downtown Women's Center. In 2011 the non-profit acquired the Meridian Apartments, this was in hopes of providing affordable housing for homeless women and women overcoming addiction.

But, the town houses needed some work. That is when the churches including; First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Central Church of Christ and Polk Street United Methodist Church stepped in to sponsor four of the apartments to make sure the Downtown Women's Center could provide homes which serve as a safe place for the women and their children while they get back on their feet. Some churches and other local business are going above and beyond painting, they are providing everything a family might need to live in the apartments.

Volunteers from the churches are working on the apartments at 110 S. Jackson Street all week and they can always use more volunteers. They are working in two shifts from 8:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. with a free lunch for anyone who helps.

There is also a free bible school provided by the churches being offered at Margaret Wills Elementary School located at 3500 W 11th Ave and San Jacinto Elementary School located at 3400 West 4th Avenue. These are held all week from 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. and include games, bible study and a free catered lunch.

