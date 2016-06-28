Weekly sorghum report released

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In our Agribusiness news, we're hearing from sorghum producers about the weekly crop report.

They say, so far they have planted 88 percent of this year's sorghum, 7 percentage points ahead of last year and 2 points ahead of the 5 year average.

Colorado and Kansas advanced planting progress 22 percentage points in both states last week after good weather conditions and more fieldwork. Heading advanced to 17 percent complete by this time, which is slightly ahead of last year.

Around half of sorghum in Louisiana and Texas has headed with Arizona sorghum heading as well, but only 11 percent.

Overall, 70 percent of the sorghum has been reported in good to excellent condition and that is down slightly from last week but 2 percentage points better than this time last year.

