Community garden comes to Canyon

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - More community events are starting up in Canyon as the city works to keep a small town feel.

June Jams at Canyon Square and monthly summer movies are bringing hundreds of people together this summer.

But as the city grows so do the options to get involved and meet new community members.

As more housing developments start in Canyon, the city is working to accommodate the influx of people moving in to the quickly growing area.

Part of that is physical upgrades, like adding more parks and putting the final touches on the Tex Randall statue, which is expected to be completed this year.

But there's also a big push for more community engagement, with events like concerts and movies for the public to enjoy.

"People crave those events where they can come out and enjoy the outside with their families and friends," said Evelyn Ecker, Director of Business and Community Development for Canyon. "It's just one of those great opportunities and something that we can give to our community."

The city worked with Canyon residents, who said they want to keep a small town feel.

Some of the things the public wanted were more parks and gardens.

One of Canyon's newest features is the creation of a community garden, called Canyon Grows.

Residents can rent a plot of land for $10 a year, and that includes water for your plants.

Garden founder Ginger Porter said she worked with the city to secure land at Southeast Park, and they just rented out the last of 24 plots Monday morning.

Porter has lived in Canyon for decades, but said she's met new people through working in the garden.

"i think Canyon's getting bigger and bigger," said Porter. "With the population growing like it is, it's like me - I've not met these people and now I have, so why not bring us together and do something that benefits us all."

It's all designed to be a way for Canyon residents to get to know their community while giving back to it.

"All we're asking is you give something back," said Porter. "If you have six zucchinis and you only need three, then let's give three away. So that's what we're thinking it's all about is giving back to somebody that needs it."

Starting in July when plants are ready to harvest, people who need or want fresh veggies will be able to take advantage of some of the plants for free.

While all the plots are full now, Porter said the city is willing to triple the size of the garden if the demand is there.

