Deaf Smith County Youth Home to close doors

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo's Youth Center of the High Plains may soon be picking up some slack due to the closure of an area youth home.

The Deaf Smith County Youth Home will be closing come July 1st.

The juvenile detention center was rarely at full-capacity, one of the many contributing factors to its closure.

The home is already empty in preparation for its official closure, as county commissioners voted this morning to go ahead with the closure.

"I think this has been coming for a long time," says Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Pedro Dominguez. "The low number of referrals, the state standards that are getting stricter and stricter on the smaller facilities such as ours."

The youth home was set up over 20 years ago, with standards at the time in mind. Not only have standards changed physically, but there were other obstacles getting in the way.

"Now the state's come in and thrown some things at us as far as we can't have the kiddos sit on the floor as punishment, they have to be on the couch with the other kiddos that aren't being punished," says County Judge D.J. Wagner. "We can't have the kiddos cook their own meals or clean up after themselves so it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to us. There's other means."

From now on, the county will be transporting the youth to similar Amarillo and Lubbock facilities. While that may become time-consuming, officials say the number of juveniles they've seen recently has not been very high.

There is one major reason Wagner feels this has been the case.

"Legislature the last time they met, they did away with truancy," says Wagner. "That's a big thing for me, those kiddos, those youth need to be in school and it used to be a criminal act of they skipped school, and now it's not. We could pick those kiddos up, we had a classroom in that facility, we can make sure they're attending school because they were detained in the youth home."

Not only will the county have to leave county limits to detain youth, but a handful of employees will now have to search for a new job.

"Four of them will be completely out of a job," says Dominguez. "One of them was a school teacher and so he still of course remains employed. But four people are out of a job."

What will be done with the building that housed the kids?

That will be another decision needing to be made.

"That's an old house, I don't even know what year that was built. It was converted back into the youth home in 94. So I think it'll just sit dormant until we get a game plan together."

