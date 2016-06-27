New play-zone is raising safety concerns

During a NewsChannel10's experiment, we went out around and took the temperature of the turf, concrete and grass / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new park is attracting many families but is also raising safety concerns.

The AMBUCS all-inclusive playground has multiple features designed to benefit every kid in Amarillo, including those with special needs.

Local parents are worried that some of the equipment is not being treated with respect.

Inside the park there is a wheel chair swing specifically for kids who use a wheel chair. Kids have been seen climbing on the swing, piling up in it and putting too much force on to the swing.

City officials have put up signs to let users know the swing is only for wheel chair use, and they are also asking the community to help enforce the sign.

"It's a new piece of equipment for all of our playgrounds, so I would not blame someone to go on there that doesn't really know what it is," said Rod Tweet, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city. "As of last week, it's been properly signed wheel chair use only. So we ask that not only through the signage but through the media and those parents to help us enforce that and lets keep that piece in good shape for those who are in need."

Another concern parents have expressed is the hot temperatures on the play zones turf.

During a NewsChannel10's experiment, we went out around and took the temperature of the turf, concrete and grass. The turf ranged 165 degrees Fahrenheit, concrete 102 degrees and the grass 95 degrees.

"The surfaces heat up, we ask that parents use discretion when their children are on there," Tweet said. "Maybe change their schedule potential to either early morning usage or a later evening usage. The [turf] is a fairly new product but it's been very well received. It is a product that will cool very quickly when shade and water are exposed to it versus a rubber port that will retain the heat."

The city is currently working on a design plan to install more shade to help keep the ground cool.

An irrigation system is already installed into the park but because of the park's popularity the city is working on a operating schedule for the system.

