Firework accident at TEXAS leaves one injured

CANYON, TX (KDFA) - The Randall County Sheriffs office has confirmed a firework accident at the outdoor musical TEXAS.
The accident left a female audience member with minor burns and a scratch on her neck and arm.
The women was hit by a piece of plastic from a cartridge from a firework at the show. She was taken to the Canyon Clinic and was examined and released.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.