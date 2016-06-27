Firework accident at TEXAS leaves one injured

CANYON, TX (KDFA) - The Randall County Sheriffs office has confirmed a firework accident at the outdoor musical TEXAS.

The accident left a female audience member with minor burns and a scratch on her neck and arm.

The women was hit by a piece of plastic from a cartridge from a firework at the show. She was taken to the Canyon Clinic and was examined and released.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.